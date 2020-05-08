Mary Anna Loftus, formerly of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away on May 6, 2020, at the age of 86.

She was born September 10, 1933, to Anthony Joseph and Mary Genevieve (Millane) Arndt in Fairfield, Iowa.

She grew up on her parent's farm and later attended Ottumwa Heights High School and College operated by the Sisters of the Humility of Mary. She completed her course of study and graduated a year early in May 1952 with her degree in education. Mary then taught elementary school in Tama, Iowa, where she met her future husband, Richard J. Loftus. They married on August 3, 1954, at Saint Mary's Church in Fairfield, Iowa. Mary and her family lived in Tama, Iowa, until 1970. In December 1970, Richard and Mary moved to Sedalia, Missouri.

Mary was a loving mother and wife who devoted her life to raising her 11 children. Mary had a work ethic that was unparalleled, and the welfare and well-being of her family were the focus of her life. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sedalia. After retirement, Richard and Mary moved to Dallas, Texas to be closer to their family.

Mary is survived by her children, Michael Loftus and wife, Ellen of Dallas, Texas, Dr. Richard Loftus and wife, Joyce of Oakley, Kansas, Steven Loftus and wife, Teresa of Dallas, Texas, Dr. Daniel Loftus and wife, Katie of Hays, Kansas, Diane Jennings and husband, Bob of Tulsa, Oklahoma, John Loftus and wife, Kim of Dallas, Texas, Dr. Patricia Gum and husband, Trey of Dallas, Texas, Dr. Joseph Loftus and wife, Tiffany of Dallas, Texas, Dr. Kathy Kohler and husband, Spencer of Dallas, Texas, and Julie Pattison and husband, Brian of Fairfax County, Virginia; son-in-law, James Pair of Stilwell, Kansas; sister, Theresa Hellman and husband, Merlin of Fort Madison, Iowa; thirty-one grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard J. Loftus, her daughter Ann Marie Pair, and brothers, Henry Arndt, John Arndt, James Arndt, and Francis Arndt.

A private Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oakley, Kansas. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery in Sedalia, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of Baalmann Mortuary in Oakley, Kansas and Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, Missouri.

