WINDSOR - Mary Elizabeth Ridenour, 82, of Windsor, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at her home near Windsor. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Hadley Funeral Home, in Windsor. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hadley Funeral Home.



