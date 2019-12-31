Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Vodicka. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Mary (Betty) Elizabeth Vodicka, 82, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, surrounded by her family in Sedalia.

She was born on March 13, 1937, in Bolivar, MO, the daughter of William T. and Rose E. (Francka) Rychlik, who preceded her in death.

On August 13, 1955, in Bolivar, MO, she was united in marriage at Sacred Heart Catholic Church to Joseph F. Vodicka, who preceded her in death on December 4, 2015.

She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Betty and Joe owned and operated Covered Bridge Flowers for 18 years. She was superintendent of the Missouri State Fair Floriculture Building from 1994 until 2008. She was an avid gardener, and she loved raising gladiolas and orchids. Her green thumb kept her busy in her many flower gardens. She loved spending time with her family and loved to make Sunday dinner, making sure that no one went home hungry. She was active in her church and took great pride in decorating the church during the holidays.

Survivors include four daughters, Terri Paul (Dennis), Toni Pirtle (Craig), Tammi Kreisel (Mike), all of Sedalia and Joani Larimore (Tracy) of Green Ridge; ten grandchildren, Brandi LaCasse (Matt), Robby Paul (Katherine), Angela Adams (Nathan), Adam Pirtle, Shane Paul (Kim), Megan Kreisel, Garrett Larimore (Sara), Stephanie Paul, Ryan Paul and Laurel Larimore; 11 great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Jonathan Griffin, Madison Canon, Mason Paul, Emery and Kate Paul, Libby and Luke LaCasse, Amelia and Henry Adams and Dixon Larimore; three sisters, Barbara Norbury (Dave) of Greensboro, NC, Pat Kissinger and Sue Robles (Joe) of Springfield, MO; a brother-in-law, Bud Corbin of Willard, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Rychlik.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul at St. Patrick Chapel with Father David J. Veit officiating.

A Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. with the family receiving friends until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel.

A graveside service for Betty and Joe will be held at a later date in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Bolivar, MO.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the decorations fund of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Parish, St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, or to a in care of the funeral chapel.

