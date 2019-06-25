Guest Book View Sign Service Information McLaughlin Funeral Chapel 519 S Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-8000 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Mary Frances (Allton) Sneed, age 94, of Sedalia passed peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones, Friday, June 21, 2019.

She was born May 14, 1925, in Columbia, MO, the daughter of the late Erma (Euteneuer) and James Miller "Tom" Allton.

Mary Frances attended college in her hometown of Columbia, MO. She received her associate's degree from Christian College and bachelor's degree in interior design from the University of Missouri.

Mary Frances and John Manning Sneed Jr. were united in marriage, August 29, 1947. After briefly living in Chicago and Omaha, in 1948, Mary Frances and John moved to the Sneed family farm in Sedalia. She became acquainted with the joys and trials of farm life. They continued the Sneed family legacy at Ashland Farms, founded in 1854.

She was actively involved in church and the community for almost seven decades. She cultivated friendships and created a welcoming home environment for not only their five children but for all others that crossed her path.

Mary Frances provided leadership and was an active member of Broadway Presbyterian Church, PEO Chapter BB, Sorosis Club, and a Docent of the Daum Museum. While her children were growing up, she was a vital influence as a project leader in the Beaman Arator and Smithton 4-H Clubs.

Mary Frances was an avid artist and adventurer. As a young adult, she earned her pilot license, raised five rambunctious children, and after they were raised, rediscovered her artistic talents. She and John traveled the world creating many cherished memories.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Manning Sneed Jr., a son, Robert M. Sneed, and her sister, Barbara Knaus.

Surviving are two sons, John A. Sneed (Kristal) of Fort Morgan, CO and James S. Sneed (Stephanie) of Sedalia; two daughters, Meg Sneed of Lake Tapawingo, MO and Sally Estes (Jim) of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family expresses their gratitude to all of the kind individuals who provided for her care.

Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Broadway Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Rob Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

