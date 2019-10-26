Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Faaborg. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Mary Jane Faaborg, 57, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her home.

She was born August 27, 1962, in Sedalia, a daughter of Larry and Mary Frances "Frances" (Hodges) Furnell.

Mary Jane was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed playing the flute, crocheting, genealogy, listening to Rock n' Roll music and singing.

Survivors include her husband, Britt Faaborg of the home; father, Larry Furnell of Sedalia, MO; sister, Terry Hutchings (Tom) of Sedalia, MO; one daughter, Jana Jackson (James) of Pleasant Hill, CA; two sons, Brian Detherage (Katie) of Vineyard, UT, Rodger Allen Detherage (Racheal) of Windsor, MO; one step-daughter, Ann Marie Faaborg of Columbia, MO; 11 grandchildren, Alexandra, Lilly, Olivia, Mila, Bailey, Belinda, Rylee, Hunter, Andrew, Aiden and Asher.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia with burial to follow at Highland Sacred Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.

