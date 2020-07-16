MARSHALL - Mary Jeanette Kullman, age 66, of Lincoln, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Living Center in Marshall, Missouri.

She was born on March 6, 1954, in Sedalia, Missouri, the daughter of John Henry and Alta Mae Kullman.

Jeanette grew up in Lincoln, Missouri, and attended school in Lincoln. She was baptized by Rev. Steve Gardner in the 1960s and became a member of the Lincoln United Methodist Church.

She loved her dogs and cats like they were her children; she even would put them in time-out if she needed to. They never missed a meal and she would often rock her cat to sleep in her lap.

She enjoyed needlework and cross-stitching. She also would spend many hours working on jigsaw puzzles.

She worked at the original Highway Café, in Lincoln, in the 1960s and early 1970s washing dishes while her mother would cook in the kitchen. She was a resident of Bristol Manor for the last 12 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Gene Coffey.

She is survived by her three siblings, Barbara Coffey, Reatha Owens, and her husband Ray, and Allen Ray Kullman, and his wife, Cindy, several cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In her memory, Jeanette would want everyone to be kind to animals.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Davis-Miller Funeral Home in Lincoln with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Graveside services and interment will follow at the Lincoln Cemetery. Memorial contribution may be made to the United Methodist Church of Lincoln, c/o Davis-Miller Funeral Home, P.O. Box 400, Lincoln, Missouri 65338.

