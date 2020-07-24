SEDALIA - Mary Kathleen Phillips, 62, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born on August 1, 1957, in Marceline, MO, the daughter of George and Frances (Quinn) Apel, who preceded her in death.

She was united in marriage to Benjamin Wayne Phillips, who preceded her in death August 22, 2019.

Mary enjoyed gardening, caring for her animals, and taking care of people. She worked as a Certified Medical Aid in different nursing homes. She especially enjoyed planning gatherings with family and the many friends she made over the years. She was loved greatly and will be missed dearly.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Cathy Apel and Lisa Ann Phillips; son, Bobby Phillips (Jennifer) of Marshall, MO; six siblings, Ellen McGregor (Kenny) of West Virginia, Michael Apel of Texas, George Apel of Sedalia, William "Bill" Apel of Sedalia, Joseph Stimel of Bucklin, MO, and Paul Stimel of St. Louis; two grandchildren, Jonathan and Ariel Phillips; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four siblings, John Stimel, Randy Apel, Evelyn Cureton, and Leona Apel.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Monday, July, 27, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO. Memorial contribution may be made to the family in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

