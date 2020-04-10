SEDALIA - Mary Louise Anderson, 73, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at EW Thompson Health and Rehabilitation Center in Sedalia.
She was born on September 28, 1946, in Hughesville, MO, the daughter of Albert and Mary (Langston) Anderson, who preceded her in death.
Mary taught and retired from Tipton High School. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, reading, and traveling.
Survivors include two daughters, Nikkie Hill of Hughesville and Amanda Adams of Sedalia; and five grandchildren, Ian Hill, Tobias Anderson, Kaden Hill, Rodney Pettis, and Erryn Adams.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John A. Anderson and Albert (Bud) Anderson.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 11, 2020