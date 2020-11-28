SEDALIA - Mary Maxine Ebersold, 90, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center in Sedalia, MO.
She was born East of Fairport, MO, on April 2, 1930, a daughter of Clem and Gladys Marian (Newman) Cogdill. On June 18, 1950, at the home of Rev. Wilbur F. Null in Cameron, MO, she married Bill Ebersold who survives of the home.
Maxine graduated from Maysville High School in Maysville, MO, in May of 1947. She was baptized at the Pleasant Hill Christian Church in King City, MO, in November of 1941 and she was currently a member of the First Christian Church in Sedalia, MO. Maxine spent most of her years as a homemaker, but in her early years she worked at a dry cleaner's and at the Hollywood Maxwell brassiere factory in Cameron and St. Joseph, MO. She was a Girl Scout volunteer, a communion steward at First Christian Church in Sedalia and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years.
Maxine enjoyed a variety of activities such as gardening, canning the vegetables that she and Bill grew in their garden every year, working in her flower beds, sewing, all kinds of crafts, reading, and vacationing with family and friends. Maxine liked looking at cookbooks, watching cooking shows, putting puzzles together and had a love for old country music. She especially enjoyed shopping with her daughters Kim and Kristie, spending time with her family, friends, church family and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. Most of all she loved spending time with her true love, Bill.
Survivors include her husband Bill of 70 years, two daughters both of Sedalia, Kimberly Rapp and Kristie McAllister and husband Jeff; three grandchildren, Matthew McAllister and wife Dawn of Cataula, GA, Kyle McAllister and wife Jessica of Columbia, MO, Melissa Mcgee and husband David of Overland Park, KS; two great-grandchildren, Kenleigh McAllister of Cataula, GA, and Carson McAllister of Columbia, MO.
Maxine was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Marion Cogdill on September 22, 1984; father, Clem Cogdill on August 13, 1989; one brother, Paul Leads Robinson on March 20, 2005; one sister, Martha Marie Webb on October 16, 2014, and one son-in-law, Robert J. Rapp on August 23, 2019.
Friends may pay their respects and sign the guestbook on Tuesday, December, 1, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, MO.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date with her final resting place being in Fairport Cemetery at Fairport, MO.
A special thanks goes to the staff at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center for the excellent care that Maxine received.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Fairport Cemetery, Fairport, MO, in memory of Maxine.