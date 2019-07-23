SEDALIA - Mary V. Futscher, 87, of Sedalia, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home.

She was born April 4, 1932, in Dresden, a daughter of the late William J. and Pauline (Pratt) Trout.

Mary worked at Bothwell Hospital in the coffee shop for many years.

She is survived by four daughters, Nancy Nelson of Smithton, Brenda Bechtel (Greg) of Shawnee, KS, Kathy Martin of Sedalia and Carolyn Thomlinson of Lee's Summit; a son Steven Futscher (Vicky) of Sedalia; two sisters, Betty DeHaven of Smithton and Rosella Stetzenbach of Sedalia; 19 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Michael; a son William Futscher; four brothers, William, James, Robert and Richard Trout; and a sister, Beverly Woodworth.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at Highland Sacred Gardens. There will be no visitation.

