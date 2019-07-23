SedaliaDemocrat.com

Mary V. Futscher (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary V. Futscher.
Service Information
McLaughlin Funeral Chapel
519 S Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO
65301
(660)-826-8000
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Highland Sacred Gardens
3600 E. 28th Street
Sedalia, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SEDALIA - Mary V. Futscher, 87, of Sedalia, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home.
She was born April 4, 1932, in Dresden, a daughter of the late William J. and Pauline (Pratt) Trout.
Mary worked at Bothwell Hospital in the coffee shop for many years.
She is survived by four daughters, Nancy Nelson of Smithton, Brenda Bechtel (Greg) of Shawnee, KS, Kathy Martin of Sedalia and Carolyn Thomlinson of Lee's Summit; a son Steven Futscher (Vicky) of Sedalia; two sisters, Betty DeHaven of Smithton and Rosella Stetzenbach of Sedalia; 19 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Michael; a son William Futscher; four brothers, William, James, Robert and Richard Trout; and a sister, Beverly Woodworth.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at Highland Sacred Gardens. There will be no visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on July 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.