Matthew Forest Feeback, of Lee's Summit, passed away August 3, 2019, at his home.

He was born January 25, 1963, in Warrensburg, Missouri, the son of Don and Helen Feeback.

Matthew was a graduate of Missouri Valley College. He enjoyed golf, fly fishing, watching the Kansas City Chiefs, and spending time with his pets.

He was preceded in death by his father, Don Feeback and a cousin, Steve Hon.

Matthew is survived by his wife, Brooke Feeback of the home; father and mother-in-law Paul and Lorraine Nieder, Sedalia; sister-in-law Roxanne Nieder, North Kansas City; mother Helen L. Feeback, LaTour; two brothers, Michael D. Feeback (Deborah Bilinski), Lake Ozark; Mark Feeback (Debbie), Sunrise Beach; one nephew Tanner Feeback (Dani), LaTour; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Cremation. A private family inurnment will be held at the Rose Hill Cemetery near Latour, Missouri at a later date.

