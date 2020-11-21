MISSION, Texas - Melanie Denise "Mellie" Nau, 40, of Boonville, died unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, while visiting her father in Mission, Texas.

A private funeral service will be held. Funeral services will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, on the Meisenheimer Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in St. Andrew's Cemetery in Tipton. Friends may pay their respects and sign the guestbook from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Tipton. Arrangements are under the direction of Meisenheimer Funeral Home.

