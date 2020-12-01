SEDALIA - Melissa Kay Bartholomew, 54, of Sedalia, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Fair View Nursing Home.

She was born on January 28, 1966, in Clay County, Missouri, a daughter of James William Jr. and Linda Darlene (Bishop) Bartholomew.

She graduated from Excelsior Springs High School and was a nurse at Four Seasons Living Center in Sedalia, Lincoln Community Care Center in Lincoln, and Warsaw Health and Rehab in Warsaw. Melissa enjoyed coloring, reading, working puzzles and going on car rides.

She is survived by a son, John Chowning of Calhoun; a daughter, Frances Chowning of Altamont; five grandchildren, Isabella, Benjamin, Brandon, Zachary, and Astrid; and her significant other, Michael Bockelman of Sedalia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Linda Bartholomew.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at Union-Williams Cemetery near Cole Camp. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

