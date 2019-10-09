Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melissa R. Meyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SPRINGFIELD - Melissa R. Meyer, 62, Springfield, MO, passed away October 8, 2019.

She was born in Sedalia, MO, on November 29, 1956, to Charles and Maxine Ramseyer. She graduated from Smith-Cotton High School, completed an associate's degree from State Fair Community College, a bachelor's degree from Truman State University and a Masters's degree from Missouri State University.

She was married to Ray Meyer on May 31, 1980, in Sedalia, MO. She's a retired school teacher and began her career in Knob Noster, MO, and then moved to Springfield, MO, and taught at Rountree, Bissett Elementary, Watkins and Wilder Elementary.

She enjoyed book club and first Friday with her friends. Spending time with family and friends. She liked attending Missouri Football and Springfield Cardinals games. Working at the Missouri State Fair.

She was preceded in death by her mother Maxine and is survived by her husband Ray, son Drew Meyer of Springfield, father Charles of Sedalia, MO, sister Melinda Aulenbach (Mark), of Lee's Summitt, MO, brother Wayne Stevens, (Sally), Green Ridge, MO, sister-in-Law Linda Meyer of Des Peres, MO, nephew Stephen Meyer, (Natalie), and their children Zach, Jacob and Kaylie of Arnold, MO, and numerous cousins.

Visitation at Greenlawn East, Sunday October 13, from 3-5 p.m. Funeral service will be at Trinity Lutheran Church Monday October 14 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to and Trinity Lutheran Church.

