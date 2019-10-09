SedaliaDemocrat.com

Melissa R. Meyer (1956 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melissa R. Meyer.
Service Information
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO
65809
(417)-887-6565
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

SPRINGFIELD - Melissa R. Meyer, 62, Springfield, MO, passed away October 8, 2019.
She was born in Sedalia, MO, on November 29, 1956, to Charles and Maxine Ramseyer. She graduated from Smith-Cotton High School, completed an associate's degree from State Fair Community College, a bachelor's degree from Truman State University and a Masters's degree from Missouri State University.
She was married to Ray Meyer on May 31, 1980, in Sedalia, MO. She's a retired school teacher and began her career in Knob Noster, MO, and then moved to Springfield, MO, and taught at Rountree, Bissett Elementary, Watkins and Wilder Elementary.
She enjoyed book club and first Friday with her friends. Spending time with family and friends. She liked attending Missouri Football and Springfield Cardinals games. Working at the Missouri State Fair.
She was preceded in death by her mother Maxine and is survived by her husband Ray, son Drew Meyer of Springfield, father Charles of Sedalia, MO, sister Melinda Aulenbach (Mark), of Lee's Summitt, MO, brother Wayne Stevens, (Sally), Green Ridge, MO, sister-in-Law Linda Meyer of Des Peres, MO, nephew Stephen Meyer, (Natalie), and their children Zach, Jacob and Kaylie of Arnold, MO, and numerous cousins.
Visitation at Greenlawn East, Sunday October 13, from 3-5 p.m. Funeral service will be at Trinity Lutheran Church Monday October 14 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to and Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Oct. 10, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.