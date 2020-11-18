SEDALIA - Melvin Earl Hotson Sr., 82, of Sedalia, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.

Friends may pay their respects and sign the guestbook from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia. A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors provided by the Sedalia VFW Post 2591. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home.

