KANSAS CITY - Mericia Mae Wilbanks, 19, of Sedalia, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Research Medical Center, Kansas City. She was born on May 17, 1999, in Sedalia, Missouri, a daughter of Gregory Wilbanks and Trista Bates.

She was raised by her maternal grandparents, Mike and Rita Struble and attended Stover Elementary School before moving to Warsaw in 2009. In 2017, she graduated from Warsaw High School. She worked as a server at Buffalo Wild Wings in Sedalia while living with her mother and loved eating fast food and hanging out with family and friends. Mericia also enjoyed playing board games with family, dancing, watching scary movies, and shopping. She loved animals, especially dogs.

She is survived by her mother and step-father, Trista and Jason Johnson of Sedalia; her father and step-mother, Gregory and Cassie Wilbanks of Columbia; four brothers, Garrett and Trenten Johnson of Sedalia and Preston and Spencer Wilbanks of Columbia; her grandparents, Rita and Mike Struble of Warsaw, Joe and Ernie Wilbanks of Versailles, and Terry Bates of Belton; her step-grandparents, Larry and Susie Koeller of Sedalia, Gary and Wilma Johnson of Sedalia, and Debbie Kratzer of Columbia; her great-grandparents, Quinton and Betty Bates of Belton and Marlea Struble of Freeman; her aunts and uncles, Shawn and Jennifer Purtle, Stephanie and Jon Johnson, Tracy and Darrell Johnson, Billy Struble, Theresa and Dustin Connell, Eric Wilbanks, Christy Jo and Craig Marriott, and Jerome "JP" Wilbanks; her cousins, Kelsey, Kaitlyn, Chancey, Shawn II, Alexis, Holly, Jacob, Ethan, Cali, Roam, Abbi-Lynn, Kyleigh, Sydney, Hudson, Emmi, Colton, Lucas, Landon, Veronica, Trenton, Tyler, Olivia, Gabe, Camryn, Nate, Jennifer, and Dustin; and many great aunts and uncles and friends.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Jerry and Myrle Purdy, Led Mincks, Bill Struble, Reverend P.H. and Mary Irene Wilbanks, and George (Gregory) and Felicia Guerra.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Celebration Center, Sedalia, with Pastor Roger Sherman officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Celebration Center in Sedalia.

The family suggests memorial contributions be given to the Mericia Mae Wilbanks Scholarship in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

Pallbearers will be Chancey Johnson, Ethan Johnson, Garrett Johnson, Jacob Purtle, Shawn Purtle II, Roam Johnson, Trenten Johnson, Darrell Johnson, Dustin Connell, Shawn Purtle, Billy Struble, Jason Johnson, Jon Johnson, JP Wilbanks, and Eric Wilbanks.

