Meriwether "Sonny" Lewis Hall passed away on May 9, 2019.

He was born on August 29, 1935, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Ruth William-Hall and Meriwether L. Hall, who preceded him in death.

He lived most of his life in Sedalia, Missouri. Meriwether worked at Ewing Vocational Center for many years. Meriwether enjoyed attending the Activities Center and Kelly's Place Day Program in his retired years. He loved listening to Johnny Cash and watching John Wayne movies. He was good natured and was outgoing. Meriwether had a great sense of humor. Anyone who knew Meriwether loved him. He put joy in the lives of people he met.

Meriwether is survived by a brother, Tom Lewis of Idaho and his family at Martin Group Home.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on May 16, 2019

