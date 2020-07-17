1/1
Michael Cove Walker Sr.
COLUMBIA - Michael Cove Walker Sr., 73, of Green Ridge, MO, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Columbia, MO. 
He was born on September 14, 1946, in Mt. Vernon, IL, the son of Willard and Liza (Rewiako) Walker, who preceded him in death.
On February 9, 1970, he was united in marriage to Carole Moore, who survives of the home.
Michael was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He served in law enforcement for many years. He enjoyed fishing and being with his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Besides his wife of forty-nine years, survivors include three sons, Fred Morland (Jacqueline) of Rolla, MO, Daniel Walker (Stephine) of Sedalia, and Michael Cove Walker Jr. of Green Ridge; a daughter, Lisa Atwood (Jason) of Green Ridge; eighteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date with burial at Green Ridge Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
