COLUMBIA - Michael Cove Walker Sr., 73, of Green Ridge, MO, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Columbia, MO.

He was born on September 14, 1946, in Mt. Vernon, IL, the son of Willard and Liza (Rewiako) Walker, who preceded him in death.

On February 9, 1970, he was united in marriage to Carole Moore, who survives of the home.

Michael was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He served in law enforcement for many years. He enjoyed fishing and being with his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Besides his wife of forty-nine years, survivors include three sons, Fred Morland (Jacqueline) of Rolla, MO, Daniel Walker (Stephine) of Sedalia, and Michael Cove Walker Jr. of Green Ridge; a daughter, Lisa Atwood (Jason) of Green Ridge; eighteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date with burial at Green Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

