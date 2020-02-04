Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Gene "Cookie" Cook. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Michael Gene "Cookie" Cook, 48, of Sedalia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at his home.

Born Jan. 14, 1972, in Columbia, he was the oldest of three sons of Jerry R. Cook and Dianne E. (Waisner) Cook.

Mike graduated from Otterville High School in 1990 and attended trade school at State Fair Community College. He was an ironworker for Local No. 10.

Mike was a lifelong racing fan. He was passionate about Sprint car and midget racing. He also liked to fish, hunt, work on cars, go on vacations, shoot rifles and golf.

He will be remembered for his free spirit and humor. Mike always had a quick comeback. Although he only lived 48 years, he lived life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving are his wife, Rhonda, of the home; two children, Kaitlyn McMillan (Cameron), of Glasgow, and Triston Cook, of the home; his mother, Dianne Cook, of Sedalia; two step-children, Joseph Hulsey, of the home, and Shelbie Hulsey, of Tulsa, OK; his grandchildren, McKenna and Aubrey McMillan; two brothers, Tony Cook, of Chicago, IL, and Jesse Cook, of Sedalia; and two nieces, Emma and Madolyn Cook.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Cook; his "granny," Francis Hicks; and his grandpa, Rolla G. Waisner.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.

Mike was not a formal man, so the family requests you wear racing or Chiefs attire to the funeral.

