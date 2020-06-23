MISSION, Texas - Michael L. Gleason, 74, of Sedalia, Missouri, died November 17, 2019, while vacationing in Mission, Texas.

He was born October 19, 1945, in Kansas City, Missouri, but spent his youth and early adult years in Nebraska, which resulted in him becoming an avid Cornhusker fan. He began working for Union Pacific Railroad November 14, 1968, as a signalman and continued his employment with the railroad in various locations until his retirement from the Sedalia shops in 2005. Mike was a lifetime member of the National and Sedalia Chapter of Harley Owner's Group and for many years he and his wife, Glenda, enjoyed riding their Harley and attending rallies throughout the Midwest. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed going to the range with family and friends. He also enjoyed spending lake time with the family, walking his dogs, reading, fishing, and hunting. Mike was a member of the First United Methodist Church and attended Bible study Sunday school class.

Mike is survived by his wife of 40 years, Glenda, sons, Tommy (Tracy) Gleason and William "Bill" (Deanna) Gleason, both of Sedalia; daughter, Alicia (Todd) Morrill of Grand Junction, Colorado; a brother, Anthony (Bonnie) Gleason of Waverly, Nebraska, and 7 Grandchildren.

A Life Celebration Service will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Celebration Center, 1701 West 32nd Street. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m. The Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Mound City, Missouri.

