MISSION, Texas - Michael Leo Gleason, of Sedalia, MO, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Mission, TX. He was 74.

He was born on Oct. 19, 1945, in Kansas City, MO. He is preceded in death by his father, Leo and mother, Lucille (Brammier).

Michael followed in his family footsteps of railroaders that began with his great-grandfather Martin who at the age of 5, in 1863, came over with his parents from County Tipperary, Ireland, and settled in Iowa. After a long career, Michael retired from the Union Pacific. Carrying on in the Irish way he had the gift of gab and knew no strangers. Many of his fond memories were made in Lincoln, NE. His family has the memory of the free spirited man who enjoyed being with his daughter and brother's family taking vacations, time at the lakes boating and family gatherings.

Michael shared many motorcycle trips with his brother and friends. Harleys were the best and he would tell you what you could do with the rest. Michael and his brother Tony shared a special bond and for much of their formative years only had each other to lean on. It is a true miracle they survived all of their shared brotherly love (i.e. accidents and paybacks). He was a Cornhusker fan to his dying day. He had an exceptional kindness and weakness when it came to animals. This may have stemmed from time spent with his dad at the stables whose passion was raising thoroughbred racehorses. Michael was a man of strong character, valued his freedom and his country, stood up for what he believed in and was never fearful of admitting his mistakes.

Michael was an avid reader and possessed a zeal for world history that much to his dismay was not carried on by his daughter. However, fortunately for him, it was reborn with his grandchildren Aidan and Zane. They shared many hours with their grandpa Mike discussing battles, dates, theories, military planes, tanks and arsenal. He loved John Wayne, his dogs, and his family, at times in that order.

It was important to Michael to let his family and friends know they were loved by him. We know that he loved us. To honor Michael, go walk your dog, better yet adopt one from the shelter, cheer for the Huskers, watch a John Wayne flick, crack a beer, go shoot your guns, clean them meticulously and don't wait until later to see your family.

For those of us that he left behind, time was cut too short. For Michael, it was a good day to die. As John Wayne stated in the movie True Grit and my father wished to live by; "Baby sister, I was born game and I intend to go out that way." Well dad, you did.

The world will never be the same because of the beautiful difference one life has made.

