CAMERON - Michael Sprinkle, age 50, from Cameron, Mo, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in his residence.

Michael was born Dec. 5, 1969, in Sedalia, Mo. He attended North Kansas City High School in Kansas City, Mo, where he played football and met his wife, Kathy Cook, in Mr. Hatfield's class. They met when she gave up her seat in the front of class for him because he had recently injured his leg in football. From that moment on they were inseparable. Michael and Kathy got married July 27, 1991. They later went on to have four children.

Michael was a loved husband, father, papa, and friend. Michael loved to tell stories and he was a master storyteller. It was his passion to entertain. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, gaming and having cookouts.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Kathy Cook; son Sinjin Sprinkle, his wife Danielle Sprinkle; daughter Kaiya Henderson, her husband Steve Henderson; grandson Kaelan Henderson; granddaughter Ilithyia Henderson; son Challen Sprinkle; his wife Ashlyn Sprinkle; grandson Jaxon Sprinkle; son Daegon Sprinkle; his mother Sharon Hansen; brother David Sprinkle; and sister Shelli Duda.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.