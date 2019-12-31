Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael W. Maberry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JACKSONVILLE - Michael W. Maberry, 63, of Jacksonville passed away Monday evening, December 30, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 14, 1956, in Chillicothe, MO the son of Bobby Dale and Glenndoris Conner Maberry. He married Elise Hetzel on June 12, 1976, at St. Columbans Catholic Church in Chillicothe, MO and she preceded him in death on November 4, 2009.

He is survived by his companion, Patty Wilson of Jacksonville; her son, Wes Parsons of Murrayville and his daughter, Oaklynn Parsons; his father and step-mother, Bob and Dottie Maberry of Liberty, MO; two brothers, Dave (Joy) Maberry of Meadville, MO and Ed Maberry of Chillicothe, MO and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Glenndoris Maberry.

Mike was currently the Manager at Kent Feeds in Beardstown. He attended the Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville. He enjoyed camping, traveling and was an avid NASCAR fan.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Blue Mound Cemetery in Blue Mound, MO. The family will meet friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to PAWS or Blue Mound Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 1, 2020

