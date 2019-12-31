SedaliaDemocrat.com

Michael W. Maberry (1956 - 2019)
Service Information
Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL
62650
(217)-243-1010
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Blue Mound Cemetery
Blue Mound, MO
Obituary
JACKSONVILLE - Michael W. Maberry, 63, of Jacksonville passed away Monday evening, December 30, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 14, 1956, in Chillicothe, MO the son of Bobby Dale and Glenndoris Conner Maberry. He married Elise Hetzel on June 12, 1976, at St. Columbans Catholic Church in Chillicothe, MO and she preceded him in death on November 4, 2009.
He is survived by his companion, Patty Wilson of Jacksonville; her son, Wes Parsons of Murrayville and his daughter, Oaklynn Parsons; his father and step-mother, Bob and Dottie Maberry of Liberty, MO; two brothers, Dave (Joy) Maberry of Meadville, MO and Ed Maberry of Chillicothe, MO and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Glenndoris Maberry.
Mike was currently the Manager at Kent Feeds in Beardstown. He attended the Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville. He enjoyed camping, traveling and was an avid NASCAR fan.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Blue Mound Cemetery in Blue Mound, MO. The family will meet friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to PAWS or Blue Mound Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 1, 2020
