Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miko Cartland. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary



She was a daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, volunteer, Yugi lover, tomato grower, fish catcher, bingo player, egg roll chef, salsa creator, apple picker, cow chaser, possum picker, and one fabulous "yo-yo maker"!

This amazing woman left a legacy of her devotion to her family: three loving daughters, Ann (Greg) Rennier, Patty (Raymond) Simon, Elizabeth (Morgan) Day, six accomplished grandchildren: Dane (Sheila) Rennier, Spencer (Samantha) Rennier, Bennett Rennier, Rachel (Caleb) Hughes, Drew (Grace) Day, Sarah Day, and her three beautiful great-grandchildren: Quinn, Arrow and Milo.

She will be remembered by her family and friends for her compassion, humor, and courage. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers in celebration of Miko's life, donations can be made to "Open Door Service Center" in her name.

If you would like to share a memory of Miko, pictures or funny story, please send it to

Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. SEDALIA - Miko Cartland, 82, of Sedalia, MO, went to be with our Heavenly Father on May 13, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She was born November 20, 1936, in Okinawa, Japan. Miko worked for many years at Pittsburgh Corning Corporation. After retirement, she became an avid volunteer with First Baptist Church in their nursery and other outreach programs. She was such a devoted volunteer at the Open Door Ministry.She was a daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, volunteer, Yugi lover, tomato grower, fish catcher, bingo player, egg roll chef, salsa creator, apple picker, cow chaser, possum picker, and one fabulous "yo-yo maker"!This amazing woman left a legacy of her devotion to her family: three loving daughters, Ann (Greg) Rennier, Patty (Raymond) Simon, Elizabeth (Morgan) Day, six accomplished grandchildren: Dane (Sheila) Rennier, Spencer (Samantha) Rennier, Bennett Rennier, Rachel (Caleb) Hughes, Drew (Grace) Day, Sarah Day, and her three beautiful great-grandchildren: Quinn, Arrow and Milo.She will be remembered by her family and friends for her compassion, humor, and courage. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers in celebration of Miko's life, donations can be made to "Open Door Service Center" in her name.If you would like to share a memory of Miko, pictures or funny story, please send it to [email protected] Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on May 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close