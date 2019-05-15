SEDALIA - Miko Cartland, 82, of Sedalia, MO, went to be with our Heavenly Father on May 13, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She was born November 20, 1936, in Okinawa, Japan. Miko worked for many years at Pittsburgh Corning Corporation. After retirement, she became an avid volunteer with First Baptist Church in their nursery and other outreach programs. She was such a devoted volunteer at the Open Door Ministry.
She was a daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, volunteer, Yugi lover, tomato grower, fish catcher, bingo player, egg roll chef, salsa creator, apple picker, cow chaser, possum picker, and one fabulous "yo-yo maker"!
This amazing woman left a legacy of her devotion to her family: three loving daughters, Ann (Greg) Rennier, Patty (Raymond) Simon, Elizabeth (Morgan) Day, six accomplished grandchildren: Dane (Sheila) Rennier, Spencer (Samantha) Rennier, Bennett Rennier, Rachel (Caleb) Hughes, Drew (Grace) Day, Sarah Day, and her three beautiful great-grandchildren: Quinn, Arrow and Milo.
She will be remembered by her family and friends for her compassion, humor, and courage. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers in celebration of Miko's life, donations can be made to "Open Door Service Center" in her name.
If you would like to share a memory of Miko, pictures or funny story, please send it to [email protected].
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on May 16, 2019