SEDALIA - Mildred Jean White, 85, of Sedalia, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Four Seasons Living Center.
She was born May 13, 1934, in Sedalia, daughter of Herman Jacob and Helen Marie (Pfeiffer) Hoff.
Jean worked as a greeter at Walmart for 15 years. She devoted 20 years to caring for her younger sister who was ill. Jean was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the VFW Auxiliary.
Survivors include her sister, Beverly Joyce Smith (Dwane), of Branson; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Darlene Hoff.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Joe Corel officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the church.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Oct. 16, 2019