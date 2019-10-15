Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Jean White. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Visitation 10:00 AM St. Patrick Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Patrick Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Mildred Jean White, 85, of Sedalia, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Four Seasons Living Center.

She was born May 13, 1934, in Sedalia, daughter of Herman Jacob and Helen Marie (Pfeiffer) Hoff.

Jean worked as a greeter at Walmart for 15 years. She devoted 20 years to caring for her younger sister who was ill. Jean was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the VFW Auxiliary.

Survivors include her sister, Beverly Joyce Smith (Dwane), of Branson; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Darlene Hoff.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Joe Corel officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the church.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

