NEENAH, Wis. - Mildred "Louise" Mustain, 84, died on June 10, 2019, in Neenah, WI.

She was born to Leonard and Verna (Gimple) Shoemaker and grew up in Houstonia and Hughesville, Missouri.

Louise is survived by her children, Carol (Dick) Feistel, and Keith (Colleen) Mustain; sister, Frances Maxine Lappat; grandchildren: Eric, Jessica, Amanda, Starr, Ryannon, Matthew, Emily, David, Nicki, Cassandra, and many great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer "Dale" Mustain; children, Teresa Mustain, Diane Mustain, infant son David Mustain; infant granddaughter, Laura Mustain; her parents, Leonard Lloyd and Verna Auline (Gimple) Shoemaker; triplet siblings, Harold, Howard and Helen; sister, Dorothy Blain; and brother, Leonard Alfred Shoemaker, who fought and died on June 30, 1944, at the Battle of Saint Lo, France, and the Normandy Beach Hill Invasion.

Louise and Dale's story is proof that "love at first sight" does exist. Louise met her husband, Dale, roller skating back in the 1950s. They were married within three weeks until Dale's death in 2002, almost 50 years.

They moved from Missouri to Mason City, Iowa, where they owned and operated Mustain Radiator Service.

Dale and Louise loved square dancing. Louise was an excellent seamstress, sewing all of their matching square-dancing outfits. They worked on many projects together, including building their retirement home in Warsaw, Missouri.

After Dale died, Louise moved from Missouri to Wisconsin to be closer to family. She was an avid reader, always keeping her kindle close by. Louise was a fantastic cook, she enjoyed trying new recipes. Her pecan pies were the best. She loved all nature, feeding and naming any animal that came her way, but cats were her favorite. She loved bird watching, flowers and collecting rocks from different states, she especially loved the sparkly ones.

Those planning on an expression of sympathy please consider donations to your local Humane Society.

Services will be held at a later date.

