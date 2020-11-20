COLE CAMP - Millie Joan Allen, 91, of Mora, MO, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp, MO.

She was born on November 3, 1929, in Ladora, IA, the daughter of L.R. and Edna (Frazier) Stoner, who preceded her in death.

She graduated from Springdale High School in Iowa, where she was on the All State team for basketball her senior year. Joan then attended Iowa Wesleyan University for two years while playing basketball.

On January 15, 1958, in Rock Island, IL, she was united in marriage to Daryl Allen, who preceded her in death on April 15, 1978. After the passing of her husband, she moved to Mora, MO, to be close to family. She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ. Joan loved all animals, but especially her dogs She was on a competitive bowling league. She loved to make others laugh and will be missed dearly.

There will be no formal services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

