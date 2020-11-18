COLUMBIA - Millie Knox Davis, 86, of Cole Camp, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

The family will receive friends beginning at noon followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Cole Camp with Pastor Johnny Medlock officiating. Burial will be in First Baptist Cemetery in Cole Camp. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.

