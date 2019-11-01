Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mollie Louise Brant. View Sign Service Information Moore Funeral Home - LaMonte 812 South Main LaMonte , MO 65337 (660)-347-5490 Visitation 5:30 PM Moore Funeral Home - LaMonte 812 South Main LaMonte , MO 65337 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Blackwater Chapel Interment Following Services Blackwater Chapel Cemetery. Send Flowers Obituary

KNOB NOSTER - Mollie Louise Brant, 82, of Knob Noster, passed away at her home on Wednesday, October, 30, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

Mollie was born November 21, 1936, in La Monte, the daughter of Wayne and Leona Winston. She graduated from Sweet Springs High School in 1954 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics from Central Teachers College (now University of Central Missouri) in 1958. On June 7, 1958, she was united in marriage to Ralph Epple (deceased March 22, 1963) producing three daughters. On December 3, 1989, she was united in marriage to her second husband Emerson Brant (deceased January 23, 2004).

After earning her degree, Mollie taught Home Economics until her daughters were born, then remained on the farm and raised Angus cattle. She was a lifelong member of the Blackwater United Methodist Church. Mollie enjoyed flowers, gardening, quilting, painting, and game (especially dominoes) days with family and friends.

Mollie is survived by her three daughters, Linda Sue (Tom) Corbett, Knob Noster; Brenda Lou (Barry) Wills, Pleasant Hill; and Beverly Ann (John) Shively, Marshall; two sisters, Helen Cunningham of Warrensburg and Clara Fisher of Raytown; a sister-in-law, Vicki Winston, as well as numerous extended family and dear friends.

Mollie was preceded in death by her two husbands, her parents, granddaughter Angela Corbett, two sisters; Rosie Shannon and Ida Ann Guier, and brother Earl Winston.

Family will receive friends Saturday, November 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Moore Funeral Home in La Monte.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 3 at 2 p.m. at Blackwater Chapel with the Reverend Wes Wingfield officiating. Interment will follow in the Blackwater Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers are Lance Cantrell, Cody Cantrell, Weston Corbett, Ryan Ollie, Ryan Sunderland, and Jimmy Coffland.

Contributions may be made to the Blackwater Chapel Cemetery and can be left in care of the funeral home.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Nov. 2, 2019

