SEDALIA - Myloh Mae Wissman, 86, of Sedalia, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at E.W. Thompson Health and Rehabilitation Center in Sedalia.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the chapel. Burial will be at Highland Sacred Gardens in Sedalia. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

