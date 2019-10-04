Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrna Lou (Case) Gorrell. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Myrna Lou (Case) Gorrell, 79, of Sedalia, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

She was born Aug. 9, 1940, to James Earl and Verna Alice (Kerfoot) Case, in a farmhouse in Johnson County, MO. She attended Cottage Elementary then Green Ridge School, graduating in 1958. Myrna was married to Larry Gene Gorrell on Sept. 12, 1959.

Myrna was employed at Klang's Bookstore, Sedalia License Bureau, Bothwell Hospital, Pettis County Clerk, and Pettis County Assessor's Office where she retired in 1999.

She was active in her community as a Board Member of Sedalia Women's Bowling Association, a Junior Bowling Instructor, Girl Scout Leader, and President of Girls Khoury Softball League. In 1973 she was a candidate for Outstanding Young Woman of Sedalia.

She was the Director of Camp Sacajawea Girl Scout Camp and recognized for her outstanding leadership. Myrna was a 19-year board member of Windwood Shores Homeowners Association at the Lake of The Ozarks. She and Larry enjoyed remodeling homes and building their beautiful lake home. She volunteered at Skyline Elementary and helped with the building of Kinderville.

She was a Member of Broadway Presbyterian Church, a choir member for 18 years, and a Board Member of Broadway Presbyterian Preschool for 11 years. She currently attended New Hope United Methodist Church in Edwards, MO.

She and Larry enjoyed attending ballgames of their children and grandchildren as well as watching the Kansas City Chiefs and MU Tigers.

Surviving are two daughters, Delona Deane Potter (Jeffrey) and Darcia Diane Koetting (Jeffrey); grandchildren, Quinten Koetting (Krista), Eric Potter (Erin), Carleigh Williams (Robert), Lindsey Potter, Coulten Koetting and Courtney Koetting; great-grandchildren, Parker, Oliver, Jocie, and Penny; one sister, Janet Shelledy; one sister-in-law, Jami Schroeder of Sedalia; one brother, James Earl Case, Jr., of Gravois Mills; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Larry Gorrell; her parents; a sister, Anna Catherine Manual; in-laws George and Marthella Gorrell; sister-in-law, Bonnie (Gorrell) Utt; brothers-in-law, Dennis Utt and George Gorrell Jr.; and one nephew, Jeffrey Utt.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, with Pastor Cliff Saupe officiating.

Burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Quinten Koetting, Eric Potter, Coulten Koetting, Chris Gorrell, Troy Gorrell and Perry Gorrell.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Virgil & Judy Kurtz, Jim & Linda Reid, Ellis & Marian Tilman, Vera Bowline, Ron & Donna Bleeckert.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Broadway Presbyterian Preschool, Williams Syndrome Association or Green Ridge Scholarship Fund.

