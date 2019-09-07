SEDALIA - Myron Potts, 91, of Sedalia, Mo., formerly of Green Ridge, Missouri, died Tuesday evening, September 3, 2019, at the Bothwell Regional Health Center, Sedalia, Mo.
He was born January 21, 1928, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Elbert S. Potts and Emma (Flatter) Potts. On August 11, 1953, in Richmond, Indiana, he married Viola Nadine Jones and she preceded him in death on October 5, 2014.
Myron was a lifelong farmer. He and Viola enjoyed going to auctions.
He is survived by two sons, David Potts (Michele), Sedalia, Mo.; and James Potts (Kim), Mayview, Mo.; three daughters, Sandy Quick, Sedalia, Mo.; Debbie Randolph (Rick), Carrier Mills, Illinois; and Teresa Davenport (Rick), Nolensville, Tennessee; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor, with Pastor Larry Hill officiating. Friends may call Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Green Ridge Baptist Church in care of the funeral home and condolences may be left online at www.hadleyfuneralhome.com.
