Myrtle A. Crippin, 107, of Marceline, died Monday, August 10, 2020.

Myrtle was born on April 28, 1913.

Survivors include son, Richard Crippin, Marceline, daughter, Joyce (Haney) Prater, Laurie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and five siblings.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. August 14, 2020, at Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline, burial in Masonic Cemetery, Bucklin. Visitation noon to 6 p.m. August 13, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorials to the Masonic Cemetery can be mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO, 64658.

