Myrtle Augusta Crippin
Myrtle A. Crippin, 107, of Marceline, died Monday, August 10, 2020.
Myrtle was born on April 28, 1913.
Survivors include son, Richard Crippin, Marceline, daughter, Joyce (Haney) Prater, Laurie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and five siblings.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. August 14, 2020, at Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline, burial in Masonic Cemetery, Bucklin. Visitation noon to 6 p.m. August 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorials to the Masonic Cemetery can be mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO, 64658.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
AUG
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
Funeral services provided by
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
