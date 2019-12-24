SedaliaDemocrat.com

Nancy G. Monsees

Service Information
McLaughlin Funeral Chapel
519 S Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO
65301
(660)-826-8000
Obituary
SEDALIA - Nancy G. Monsees, 72, of Sedalia, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Four Seasons Living Center.
She was born July 24, 1947, in Sedalia, a daughter of the late Austin Jackson and the late Julia C. "Judy" Mackey Menefee.
Nancy was raised in Sedalia, was a graduate of Smith-Cotton High School and a graduate of University of Missouri, Columbia. Surviving are a son Anthony Monsees of Kansas City, MO; a daughter, Lisa Melchert of Boise, ID; two grandchildren, Skyler and Gavin Melchert; and a brother Richard Mackey Menefee of Sedalia.
Graveside services were held Monday, December 23, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Dec. 25, 2019
