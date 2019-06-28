Nancy Jeanette Thomas, 79, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 6th at The Church of Jesus Christ, Waldo Restoration Branch, 819 W. Waldo Avenue, Independence, MO 64050.

Jeanette was born December 16, 1939, in Independence, Missouri, the daughter of John Melvin and Virginia Mae (Friend) Quick. She was a 1957 graduate of Oak Grove High School, attended Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa from 1957 to 1960, and graduated from Independence Sanitarium in 1962 as an RN. Jeanette married George R. Thomas on February 10, 1961. She worked as a nurse until 2019 and was a life-long member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Jeanette is survived by her husband of 58 years, George Thomas of the home; four children: Raylene Buckles (Ron) of Oak Grove, Greg Thomas (Jani) of Madison, AL, Don Thomas (Natalie) of Mayview, MO, and John Thomas (Cris) of Lee's Summit, MO; twelve grandchildren: Sara, Bethany, Jennifer, Ammon, Aaron, AnaMaría, Abram, Phillip, Catherine, Téa, Jaken, and Delaney; four great-grandchildren: Blake, Brooke, Paige, and Teddy; and six siblings: Eleanor Smith of North Pole, AK, Melvin Quick (Zanie Lou) of Odessa, MO, David Quick (Jan) of Rich Hill, MO, Donn Quick (Dena) of Odessa, MO, Gary Quick (Sue) of Overland Park, KS, and Jeannie Marsh (Bill) of Oak Grove.

Arrangements are under the direction of Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441



