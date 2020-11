Or Copy this URL to Share

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Naomi Christine Maddox, 103, of San Diego, California, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in San Diego.

A private burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

