Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neal Edward Hunter. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

MEXICO - Neal Edward Hunter, 71, of Mexico, MO, formerly of Green Ridge, MO, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico, MO.

He was born on April 22, 1948, in Green Ridge, MO, a son of Glenn Edward and Inez Davis (Reed) Hunter.

Neal was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and was a graduate of the Green Ridge High School Class of 1966. Neal honorably served in the United States Air Force from 1966 – 1969, serving in Vietnam from 1967 – 1968. After serving in the Air Force he had worked for A&L Agriculture Center in Sedalia. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include three sisters, Eileen Weyer of Green Ridge, MO, Glenda Simmons (Don) of Warsaw, MO, Maybelle Koeller (Bob Hiller) of Sedalia, MO; several nieces and nephews; many close cousins and other relatives.

In addition to both of his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Alice Simmons.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Ayers officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Casket bearers will be Gaylon Alfrey, Ron Finnell, Allen Whittall, Scott Muths, Chris Morrison and Jeff Jones.

Burial will be in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors provided by the VFW Post 2591.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Antioch Baptist Church to be directed to the cemetery. MEXICO - Neal Edward Hunter, 71, of Mexico, MO, formerly of Green Ridge, MO, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico, MO.He was born on April 22, 1948, in Green Ridge, MO, a son of Glenn Edward and Inez Davis (Reed) Hunter.Neal was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and was a graduate of the Green Ridge High School Class of 1966. Neal honorably served in the United States Air Force from 1966 – 1969, serving in Vietnam from 1967 – 1968. After serving in the Air Force he had worked for A&L Agriculture Center in Sedalia. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.Survivors include three sisters, Eileen Weyer of Green Ridge, MO, Glenda Simmons (Don) of Warsaw, MO, Maybelle Koeller (Bob Hiller) of Sedalia, MO; several nieces and nephews; many close cousins and other relatives.In addition to both of his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Alice Simmons.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Ayers officiating.Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.Casket bearers will be Gaylon Alfrey, Ron Finnell, Allen Whittall, Scott Muths, Chris Morrison and Jeff Jones.Burial will be in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors provided by the VFW Post 2591.Memorial contributions are suggested to the Antioch Baptist Church to be directed to the cemetery. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Sept. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close