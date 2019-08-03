SEDALIA - Neal Janney, 84, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
He was born November 30, 1934, in Hughesville, MO, the son of Rush and Zella (Kindle) Janney, who preceded him in death.
On April 30, 1993, in Eureka Springs, AR, he was united in marriage to Connie Anne Young, who preceded him in death.
Neal loved traveling across the United States, watching NASCAR, and visiting the Isle of Capri casino with his wife. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially appreciated the friendships with his maintenance department coworkers at Bothwell Hospital where he worked for over 25 years. He graduated from Hughesville High School in May of 1952. He was a member of First United Methodist Church Sedalia and was baptized there on February 24, 2008. Neal loved all animals and was especially fond of dogs.
Survivors include a son, Eric Janney (Stephanie) of Rogers, AR; a daughter, Neala VanBaale (Dennis) of Cave Springs, AR; a brother, Kenneth Janney (Betty) of Salisbury, MO; a sister, Cody Droege of Warrensburg, MO; and two grandchildren, Kadence Janney and Adam VanBaale.
Other survivors include two stepsons; Jim Morrison (Kirsten) of Sedalia and Jeff Donner (Veda) of Liberty, MO; a stepdaughter, Lauri Koger (Darrin) of Warrensburg, MO; and six step-grandchildren, Kyle, Madison, Zachary, Wesley, Jordan, and Brett.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia, MO. Anyone that knew Neal is welcome to attend.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Sedalia Animal Shelter in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
