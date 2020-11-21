1/
Neil B. Roche
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - Neil B. Roche, 71, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 1, 1949, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, son of Bernard and Joan (Champion) Roche.
In 1971, he was married to Dianne P. (Clow).
Neil was raised Catholic and attended Catholic school. He served in the Army Air Corps during the Vietnam War, proudly following in his father's footsteps. He then earned a B.S. degree in Microbiology and Physics from South Dakota State University. Neil was a Registered Respiratory Therapist. He worked at Bothwell Regional Health Center where he was head of the cardiopulmonary department. He was instrumental in the invention of the C-Pap and made it possible for babies less than two pounds to use them. His hobbies included bird hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle.
Surviving are his wife, Dianne, of the home; three children, Laura, Chris and Melanie; five grandchildren including Tyler and Anders; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Michael; and a sister, Cathleen.
A private memorial will be held at the Family Tabernacle Church in Otterville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Children's International.
Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved