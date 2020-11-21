SEDALIA - Neil B. Roche, 71, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 1, 1949, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, son of Bernard and Joan (Champion) Roche.

In 1971, he was married to Dianne P. (Clow).

Neil was raised Catholic and attended Catholic school. He served in the Army Air Corps during the Vietnam War, proudly following in his father's footsteps. He then earned a B.S. degree in Microbiology and Physics from South Dakota State University. Neil was a Registered Respiratory Therapist. He worked at Bothwell Regional Health Center where he was head of the cardiopulmonary department. He was instrumental in the invention of the C-Pap and made it possible for babies less than two pounds to use them. His hobbies included bird hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle.

Surviving are his wife, Dianne, of the home; three children, Laura, Chris and Melanie; five grandchildren including Tyler and Anders; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Michael; and a sister, Cathleen.

A private memorial will be held at the Family Tabernacle Church in Otterville.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Children's International.

Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.

