Nellie Mae Brownfield
1931 - 2020
SEDALIA - Nellie Mae Brownfield, 89, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at Fair View Nursing Home.
She was born June 22, 1931, in La Monte, MO, daughter of Charley and Mary Shull.
On September 25, 1949, in Sedalia, MO, she was married to Jess Junior Brownfield.
Mrs. Brownfield was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include a son, Richard Brownfield (Linda); two daughters, Virginia Hursman (Eddie) and Linda Magnuson (Ty), all of Sedalia, MO; two brothers, Ervin Shull, of Cole Camp, MO, and Leo Shull, of Auburn, WA; three sisters, Dorothy Closser, of Camdenton, MO, Anna Smith, of Sedalia, MO, and Cleo Payne, of Sedalia, MO; three grandchildren, Leslie Stevenson (Brent), Natasha Cowgill (Shane), and Brad Blankenship (Gina), all of Sedalia, MO; several great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jess Junior Brownfield; her parents, Charley and Mary Shull; a son, Danny Brownfield; a brother, Charles "Bud" Shull; and a sister, Ruby Shull.
A private family graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Fair View Nursing Home or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
