KANSAS CITY - Nellie Pauline Williams was born March 21, 1933, in Lebanon, MO, the daughter of Knova C. Mullins and Nellie Mae Mullins. Pauline graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia, MO. She was united in matrimony two times during her lifetime – first, to Emory Williams, Windsor, MO and second to Harold Bingham, Windsor, MO. She was divorced the last four years of her life.

Pauline worked in various positions during her lifetime: a waitress; restaurant owner; cook; hostess; mail postal server; bank teller; and the last approximate 40 years she served as a nanny to many families that came to deeply love her as "Miss Pauline." During the last four years while receiving doctoring and home health services, she was known affectionately as "Miss Nellie."

Pauline is preceded in death by her parents; six brothers – Lewis Mullins, Grover Mullins, Ralph Mullins, K.C. Mullins, Richard Mullins, and Raymond Mullins; and a niece, Linda Owens. She is also preceded in death by two sons – Daryle Williams and Darren Williams.

Survivors include a sister, Helen Jones; a brother, Houston Mullins; three children – Duane Williams, Springfield, MO; Lana Williams, Lee's Summit, MO; and Landra Bunge, Springfield MO; eight grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the age of 86, Pauline passed away at the St. Luke's Hospice House, Kansas City, MO. Services will be held at Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO, on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Floral Hills East, Highway 50, Lee's Summit, Mo. Donations may be sent to St. Luke's Hospice House, 3516 Summit, Kansas City, Missouri 64111.

