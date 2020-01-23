Guest Book View Sign Service Information Meisenheimer Funeral Home - Pilot Grove - Pilot Grove 200 Roe Street Pilot Grove , MO 65276 (660)-834-4100 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Meisenheimer Funeral Home - Pilot Grove - Pilot Grove 200 Roe Street Pilot Grove , MO 65276 View Map Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Pilot Grove Community Church Funeral service 10:30 AM Pilot Grove Community Church Send Flowers Obituary

(March 22, 1933 - January 18, 2020)

Neva Dell Eirls Schupp, 86, of Pilot Grove, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, surrounded by family.

She was one of three children born to Charles E. and Ethel E. Eirls of Sedalia, Missouri. Neva attended Whittier and Broadway Grade Schools, and graduated Smith-Cotton High School in 1951.

Neva Dell Eirls and Virgil Frederick Schupp were married April 29, 1951, in Sedalia, Missouri, and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2016.

Neva waited for Virgil while he served in Korea and helped on the farm. To say she loved her husband, her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and many pets over the years would be an understatement.

Neva was a member of what is now the Pilot Grove Community Church for over 60 years. She taught Sunday School and Bible School. She was a 4-H Leader for the Jolly Workers club. She belonged to the New Lebanon Home Improvement Club for over 40 years and did Volunteer Mending with the church women at Katy Manor. Neva was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was very proud of her entire family who in her estimation could do no wrong. Neva was a great cook, seamstress and gardener, an avid reader, loved word search puzzles and playing Bingo, Rack-o and Uno. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Neva was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son David Schupp; grandson Matthew Twenter; brother Charles E. Eirls Jr.; and sister Norma Range.

She is survived by son Thomas Schupp and wife Brenda of Columbia; daughters Sandra Twenter and husband Steve of Pilot Grove; Linda Graves and husband John of Columbia, Judi Einspahr and husband Britt of Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren Chris Schupp and wife Ali, Kelli Bredehoeft, Barry Twenter and wife Maria, Katie Twenter, Alana, Liam, Trent Einspahr, and Carissa Graves; great-grandchildren Sydney, Samantha, Sophia Schupp, Noah, Micah, Emma Bredehoeft, Cooper, Jet, Jules Neva, David, Nicholas and Alexander Twenter; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Pilot Grove Community Church with burial following in the St. Paul UCC Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday evening at Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Pilot Grove and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the funeral service.

