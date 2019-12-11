Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicanor Benavides "Nick" Esquivel. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Nicanor (Nick) Benavides Esquivel, 74, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

He was born on Jan. 9, 1945, in Falfurrias, Texas, the son of Miguel and Concepcion (Benavides) Esquivel, who preceded him in death.

Nick was a lifelong plumber working for Independent Plumbing, Craig Plumbing and Meyer Plumbing before retiring as the Missouri State Fairgrounds resident plumber in 2007. Living in Missouri most of his adult life, Nick never lost touch with his large Texas family. He spoke to his sisters and brothers often and was able to make a recent visit to see them in person.

Nick enjoyed several sports including Mizzou and Chiefs football and watching his grandson Alex play soccer, but racing was his favorite. He traveled whenever he could with his racing family, the Cornell's, and you could often find him near the pits and right in the middle of the action. He enjoyed watching everything from the winged sprints to the Indy cars and never missed watching a Nascar race on TV.

He was a regular for breakfast at Steak and Shake, and enjoyed seeing both friends and acquaintances. Nick also loved playing the lottery. Friends often saw him at Break Time or Woods scratching tickets or filling out Powerball slips, always hoping for the "big jackpot." Even as his health failed him, Nick continued scratching tickets from his hospital bed in the days before his passing.

Survivors include his first wife Barbara (Diotte) Musslin and their two sons Mark Esquivel (Deidre) of Sedalia, MO, and Gregory Esquivel of Oklahoma; stepson Jim (Cheryl) Cunningham of Sedalia, MO, five brothers: Felix of San Antonio, TX, Santos Esquivel of Falfurrias, TX, Homer (Lisa) Esquivel of Falfurrias, TX, and Hepolito (Azalia) Esquivel of Corpus Christi, TX; four sisters: Sara (Johnny) Carbarjal of Kingsville, TX, Leonor (Federico) Chavera of Corpus Christi, TX, Esther Velasquez of Kingsville, TX, and Eva Saenz of Corpus Christi, TX; three grandchildren that affectionately called him "Papa Nicanor," Liberty Esquivel, Alex Esquivel, and Nikki Huffman (Justin), great-granddaughters, Aubrey and Eden and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, David Esquivel, Noel Esquivel, Margarito Esquivel two sisters, Graciela Saenz and Delia Quintanilla and his second wife Cathy Esquivel.

We would like to give a special thanks to the Cornell family and Larry McCown for the care and kindness shown to Nick for the past several years. Also, a very special thank you to the staff and doctors of Bothwell Hospital. He will be missed greatly by many.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.

