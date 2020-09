Or Copy this URL to Share

SEDALIA - Norma Jane Collins, 101, of Kansas City, Kansas, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center in Sedalia. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1300 N. 18th St., Kansas City, Kansas. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery.

