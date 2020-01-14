Guest Book View Sign Service Information Southlawn Chapel 9350 E. 51st Tulsa , OK 74145 (918)-663-2233 Send Flowers Obituary

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. - Norma Jean Blackburn passed away Jan. 7. 2020, in Green Valley, Arizona at the age of 85.

Norma was born July 9, 1934, in Knob Noster, Missouri. Norma attended school and was raised in Warrensburg, Missouri. While attending Central Missouri State University she met Jim Blackburn. Jim and Norma married Sept. 4, 1955, in Warrensburg, Missouri.

After Jim's graduation from the University of Missouri, he began a career in the fertilizer business. Jim's career required Norma and their growing family to move frequently around the U.S. with the family ultimately settling in Tulsa. Norma and Jim had four children along the way. Jim's career required him to travel extensively. Norma served many roles during those formative years as a loving mother to her children and a supportive wife to Jim.

In addition to her duties at home, the Lutheran Church and her relationship with her Lord were always present in her life. In her later years, Norma and Jim enjoyed travel, their many grandchildren and their winter home in Green Valley, Arizona. This summer they looked forward to celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Helen Weinrich.

She is survived by her husband, Jim of the home, her brother Vernon Weinrich (Phyllis) of Warrensburg, MO; son Tom (Carol) of Garden City, KS; son David (Kathy) of Westfield, IN; daughter Diane Tuttle (Steve) of Tulsa, OK; daughter Traci Harvel (Jerald) of Sperry, OK; Grandchildren, Erin Blackburn of Springfield, IL; Kyle Blackburn (Chantel) of Enid, OK; Mark Blackburn of Garden City, KS; Sara Killgore (Kyle) of Lindsborg, KS; Michelle Blackburn of Chicago, IL; Jason Blackburn of Westfield, IN; Justin Tuttle (Marissa) of Frisco TX; Natalie Belie of Tulsa, OK; Lindsey Belie of Madill, OK; Jacie Harvel of Oklahoma City, OK; Trace Harvel of Sperry, OK; and great-granddaughter Elway Blackburn of Enid, OK; and great-grandson Beckham Tuttle of Frisco, TX.

A funeral service was held in Tulsa, OK, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. A burial service will be held in Houstonia, MO, on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the Redeemer Church, Habitat for Humanity or a .

