Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750

Norma Jean Bottcher was called to her eternal home by our Savior on November 21, 2019, to be reunited with her beloved husband Leo who went to his eternal home on December 27, 2010.

She was born April 10, 1932, in Florence, MO, the youngest of four children of Clarence and Marie Hilderbrandt Bremer. She was baptized and confirmed in the St. John's Evangelical Church in Florence and remained a member there until after her marriage. She and Leo then joined St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sedalia, MO, and she remained an active member there until her death.

She attended Florence, MO, grade school and Stover, MO, high school.

Norma was united in marriage to the only love of her life Leo R. Bottcher on January 19, 1947, by Rev. William Bessmer in Sedalia, MO, at the United Church of Christ. They lived in Sedalia their entire life and were blessed with three daughters, Joyce, Karen and Jeanne.

She began working as Office Manager for Dr. Ira M. White in January of 1956. The practice was joined in 1966 by Dr. Joe M. Bennett and she continued to work as office/optical shop manager until her health failed in December of 2016. She was a loyal employee who loved and took pride in her work. The many co-workers she was involved with over the years were very special to her. She considered many of them like family. Norma also enjoyed the many patients she came in contact with over her 61 years working in the office.

Leo and Norma spent their 64 years of marriage doing most everything together. They enjoyed trips to visit out-of-state families, two trips to Hawaii and Acapulco. Leo played country music and they spent weekends traveling together many years to where his love of music took him. They spent their time enjoyed being a couple.

Norma was a devoted, loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and a very important part of her life. She always looked forward to their visits and time spent with them. She loved them all dearly.

She also treasured time spent in recent years with her sister-in-law, Millie Hoard, going to church, game night at church and special Saturday night TV. Millie was special to her.

She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Karen Zahringer, and Jeanne and Tim Gordon; grandchildren, Jacob (Jamie) Anderson, Joshua (Nicki) Anderson, Jason (Julie) Zahringer, Jessica (Chris)Durham, and Jeremy Gordon;great-grandchildren, Jacolby, Ethan and Alissa Anderson, Bella, Palomo and Julian Zahringer, and Ira and Jude Durham; step-grandchildren, Jessica and Kaylee Medina; and sister-in-law, Millie Hoard.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Anderson; a grandson, John A. "Jay" Anderson, II; and siblings, Helen Homan, Maxine Jones and Clarence "Bud" Bremer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, with Pastor Jeremy Freeman officiating.

Casket bearers will be Jacob Anderson, Joshua Anderson, Jeremy Gordon, Tim Gordon, Jason Zahringer, Donald Lemler, Donald Gerke and Bobby Bremer.

Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the .

