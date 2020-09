Or Copy this URL to Share

SEDALIA - Norma Jean Long, 83, of Sedalia, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home. A funeral service will be hosted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Flat Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia.

