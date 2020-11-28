SEDALIA - Norma Jean McCown, 82, of Sedalia, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born January 11, 1938, in Smithton, MO, at her home place a daughter of the late John A. and Corinne C. Hansen. On December 23, 1955, in Sedalia, she married Merlyn McCown who preceded her in death on January 10, 2007.
Norma was a 1955 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. She was retired from Lamy's Manufacturing and Tyson Foods in Sedalia. She loved the Missouri State Fair. She was a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Missouri Tigers and Kinser Racing. In her spare time, she loved spending time with her family, baking and spoiling all of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are three children, Lisa G. McCown of the home, Lori Shubert (Alan) of Gainesville, GA and Mark McCown of Sedalia; five grandchildren, Kimberly Wise (Jeremy), Stephenie Fite (Richie), Matthew McCown, Jackson McCown and Julia McCown; two great-grandchildren, "Stella Jean" Coy & Brody "BC" Cash Wise; brother John Dale Hansen of Lee Summit, and special family friends, Ernie and Doris Buso.
She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Morris "Chick" McCown; her mother-in-law, Doyne J.E. McCown; and one brother, Dean Hansen.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Highland Sacred Gardens. Pallbearers will be J.D. Hansen, Paul Hansen, Greg Hansen, Eric Hansen, Mike McCown and Masson McCown. Honorary pallbearers will be John "Dale" Hansen, Matthew McCown, Jackson McCown, Larry McCown, Ernie Buso, Bennie McCown, Tommy McCown and Kevin McCown. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Missouri State Fair Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association
, in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.